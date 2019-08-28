Ujjain: Incessant rain damages soybean crops, low lying areas water logged

Ujjain: Incessant rain since last night drenched the city and disturbed the normal life. The city received 50 mm rains during last 24 hours. According to Government Jiwajirao observatory, the city has received 847 mm rain till now.

According to Public health engineering department (PHED), the Kshipra river at Gaughat is overflowing while Gambhir dam authority told that dam’s level is being maintained at 2225 McFt.

It’s one sluice gate was kept open as water is continue from catchment areas due to nonstop rain. According to PHED officials, water was overflowing on small culvert located at Ramghat.

Water logged in low lying areas

Continuous rain posed problem to denizens of low lying areas of the city. Water logging was witnessed in KD Gate, old vegetable market at Tanki Chowk, Nai Sada, Dhaba Road, Indoregate, Gadapulia and Suraj Nagar areas of the city. At some places even water entered residences.

Land record department’s data showed that Ujjain tehsil has received maximum of 45 mm rain while the district received an average rain of 1047.1 mm so far.

During last 24 hours, tehsil Ghattiya received 15mm, Khachrod, 14mm, Nagda 21mm, Barnagar 25mm, Mehdipur 19 and Tarana received 40mm of rain.