Ujjain: Illicit liquor seized

Ujjain: Acting on a tip-off Neelganga police seized 22 boxed of illicit liquor from a car and arrested four persons including one female from Hariphatak area.

According to the police, they stopped the car coming from Khachrod at Hariphatak and found 22 boxes of illicit liquor from the car and arrested on board four persons namely Anuj, Deepak, Rajeev and Gouri (all residents of Bengali Colony). Two of them were previously also arrested by the police in connection with the smuggling and selling of illicit liquor.