Ujjain: House of Chinese ‘manja’ seller razed

A JCB machine razes the house of persons involved in sale of banned Chinese thread in Ujjain on Tuesday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): By taking major action against the mafia selling Chinese manja (special thread used in flying kites) even before Makar Sankranti, the administration has sent a warning that strict action will be taken against them. On Tuesday, the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) team hammered the mafia’s house located in Shriram Nagar. The Madhav Nagar police had caught the accused named Jai and Sonu with China thread from Bharatpuri road a few days ago. He was carrying 42 bundles of thread in a box.

During interrogation, he had said that the thread was given to him by mafia Hitesh for supply. The UMC team reached the house of Hitesh located in Shriram Nagar and began the process of demolishing it. Bhimvani’s house was built illegally in the revenue records, when the UMC’s team wanted to use hammers, the contractors came forward to save the mafia’s house. He started saying that this house was made of legal earnings. He also had an argument with CSP Vinod Kumar Meena, who was present on the spot. However, in front of the strictness of police, the contractors’ plea did not work and the UMC employees hammered the house.