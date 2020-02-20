Ujjain: Guest teachers strike, day 6; BJP extends support

Kukshi/Jobat: An ongoing indefinite strike call given by Sanyukt Atithi Shikshak Sangh entered its sixth day on Wednesday. Meanwhile, guest teachers who are on strike started getting political backing, as well as Bharatiya Janata Party leaders at different places, have extended their support to the strike asking Chief Minister Kamal Nath to fulfill the promises.

Here in Kukshi village, former cabinet minister Ranjana Baghel and others visited the place and raised demand for regularisation of guest teachers with an immediate effect.

On the sixth day of their strike, guest teachers performed sadbudhi yagya at the protest site seeking wisdom for the state government.

They requested state Chief Minister Kamal Nath and school education minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary to fulfill their promises which they made to them earlier.

Meanwhile, Baghel along with mandal president Lokesh Chouhan, BJP leader Nitin Pahadiya, municipal council vice-president Lokesh Sardar visited the protest site and spent time with the guest teachers. They demanded that state government regularise guest teachers.

Here in Jobat village, school teachers who are staging protest at tehsil office premises got support from BJP leader and former municipal council president Deepak Chouhan.

Chouhan and other protesting guest teachers said that before assembly elections in the state, Kamal Nath and other Congress leaders promised them that they will regularise them as soon as Congress is voted to the power. Based only on that promise, we cast our vote for Congress.

Chouhan who claimed that he is also a teacher is well aware of the difficulties faced by a teacher said that during BJP government, we hiked salaries of every guest teacher and now it’s Kamal Nath government’s responsibility to pay their salary on time as well as regularise them so that they could focus on academic activities.

Chouhan added that the majority of guest teachers here are not getting their salary for the last five to six months and those who are getting have to compromise with their pay as department is only paying them 60 to 70 per cent of total pay they were entitled to earlier.

When contacted block education officer Navin Shrivastava said that department deducted salary of few teachers who were found absent on-duty. Shrivastava admitted that the department deducted salary of some teachers by mistake and we will rectify this soon.