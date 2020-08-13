Ujjain: Government land worth over Rs 27 crore freed from land mafias

Ujjain: District administration has freed 2.032 hectare from encroachment at Harifatak. The land mafia had constructed a marriage garden on the said land.
The land was given on lease for setting up industries before 1950. The land remained as leased land till 1963-64. Thereafter some influential land mafias got it transferred in their name in connivance with officials.
Collector Asheesh Singh ordered probe to get factual status of land survey number 3667/1 and 2. The probe found that the precious land survey number 3667/1 was later transferred in the name of Nilofar daughter of Rasheed Khan and land survey number 3667/2 was transferred in the name of Akbar Ali son Hakimuddin in connivance with government officials.
The marriage garden was constructed on the land survey number 3667/1, while a chunk of land was in the possession of Akbar Ali. Both the chunks of land got the status of leased land Section 115 of MP Land Revenue Act 1967.
