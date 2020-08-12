Ujjain: Daughter leaves her ‘girlfriend’ for parents

Ujjain: In a bizarre incident two girls reached at Madhav Nagar police station from and told the cops that they wish to marry with each other and to live as a couple.

As per Madhav Nagar police Vidya (35) and Garima (20) were summoned at the police station after Garima’s parents lodged a complaint against them.

Cops said that we have received a complaint that Vidya (35) daughter of Roopsingh, a resident of Chitra Nagar coaxed their girl Garima (20) daughter of Ashok Wadia resident of Narayanpura. Garima’s parents also reached the police station and alleged that Vidya wanted to forcefully take Garima to Indore.

Based on the complaint lodged by Garima’s parents, summoned both the girls and after a long broil at the police station, Garima’s parents succeeded in persuading her to stay with them.

As per police both the girls were living together as a couple in Indore and were summoned to the police station following the complaint. As per law both are adults and they can live with each other, he added.