Ujjain: Goons damage cars in Parwana Nagar

Ujjain: To strike fear in area, over 15 bike borne armed goons pelted stones at residential houses located in Parwana Nagar under Neelganga police station limits, and smashed up the cars’ glasses of parked on the road on Wednesday night.

Resident and plaintiff Vishal (38) son of Bhanwarlal Malviya lodged report at the police station that, Ritik Basod, Teen, Vikas Sandiya alias Kukki, Abhishek alias Bhujji, Harsh Dhanak, Ravi Sandiya and 15 to 20 other people started pelting stones at the houses and damaged his cars parked in the colony along with other cars too.

Miscreants also damaged window glasses of the houses and fled. After recording the statements of the residents, the police registered the FIR under Section 147,148, 427, 336 and 294 of the IPC.

According to police all goons are residents of Indira Nagar and Gandhi Nagar of the city and are doing such crime to threaten the residents and spread terror. All the goons were captured in CCTV footages, the police added.