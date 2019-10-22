Ujjain: Gandhi Sankalp yatra taken out

Ujjain: In the leadership of MP Anil Firojia and MLA Paras Jain in Ujjain (north), Gandhi Sankalp Yatra was taken out from Piplinaka area. Sapling plantation programme was also organised at Jiwajiganj Hospital premises. The yatra passed through Bherunana, Ganesh Chowk, Jiwajiganj, Abdalpura, Nikas, VD Cloth market and ended at Gadi adda area.

MLA Jain condemned the state government for not waiving off the farmers’ loans.

Mayor Meena Jonwal, Jagdish Agrawal, Sonu Gehlot, Anil Jain Kaluheda and other public representatives and denizens were present during the yatra.