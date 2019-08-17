Ujjain: Gambling den raided, 7 arrested

Ujjain: The crime branch police raided a gamblers’ den on Friday evening. They arrested seven persons and recovered gambling money of Rs 60,450 from their possession.

Reacting on a specific tip-off, ASP (Crime) Pramod Sonkar raided house number 15, Shivansh Avenue, instrumental as a gambling den in Nagjhiri area from a long time.

House owner Jayram Rathore along with his son Shailendra, Sandeep Singh, Pankaj Nikam, Ram Chawda, Firoz Khan, Ali Khan and Abhishek Joshi were found playing gamble. Police seized an amount of Rs 60,450 along with cards.