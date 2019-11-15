Ujjain: FIR registered in celebratory fire murder case

Ujjain: Groom’s father was killed due to celebratory gunfire shot in a pre wedding procession in village Jagoti under Raghavi police station limits. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning. After investigation Raghavi police registered an FIR against groom Ishwar’s maternal uncle Mahendrasingh Anjana alias Pintu. According to police and eyewitnesses Mahendra Singh Anjana triggered jubilatory fire during the procession which claimed the life of groom’s father Vikramsingh Anjana. According to police empty shell of bullet was recovered from the place of incident which proved that the fire was triggered by the gun which Mahendrasingh alias Pintu had. The police registered the FIR under Section 304A against the accused and started manhunt for him.