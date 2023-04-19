Ujjain: Feeling 'offended' by Badshah's 'Sanak', Mahakal priests demands removal of word 'Bholenath' from the song

Rapper Badshah |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Priests of Mahakal temple have expressed anger, on Wednesday, over the use of word 'Bholenath' in Badshah's alleged obscene song 'Sanak'.

Priests said that devotees are angry with the lyrics of " Kabhi sex to Kabhi gyan baanta firun, bholenaath ke saath meri banti hai shi".

As per report of Nai Duniya, use of the word Bholenath in a recently released album 'Sanak' by rapper Badshah has angered many priests of Mahakal, who have objected to the use of obscene words along with the name of Bholenath.

Priests had demanded that the word Bholenath be removed from the song and an apology should be issued, or else they will register a case against the rapper Badshah.

Priest Mahesh Pujari including other priests argue that the use of religious words in such songs is not appropriate and can lead to the wrong usage of words related to Sanatan Dharma. Shiva devotees are also unhappy with the song and its lyrics.