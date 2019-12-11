Ujjain: Father, son brutally murdered in family tiff

Ujjain: Over a family dispute, one son and his father were brutally murdered in village Bamnai near town Jharda on Monday late night. According to Jharda police and ASP Antarsingh Kanesh, Nagusingh (52) and his son Vikramsingh were brutally murdered by Vikramsingh’s father-in-law Bherusing, after a family clash.

Jahrda police said that Vikramsingh used to thrash his wife Manabai on petty issues. Being fed up with daily clashes, Manabai called his father Bherusingh who started living with them to ward off the clashes.

As per the police, on Monday there was a quarrel between Bherusingh, Vikramsingh and Nagusingh and few moments later, the latter two were found murdered. Right after the incident, Bherusingh absconded.

The police suspects that both the murders were committed by more than three miscreants when the victims were slumbering. Talking to Free Press Jiwajiganj police said that Bherusingh was later arrested from Juna Somwariya area and was handed over to Jharda police.