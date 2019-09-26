Ujjain: Fake OLX car seller dupes man of Rs 2.80 lakh

Ujjain: A man was allegedly duped of Rs 2.80 lakh in Bhairavgarh area by a fake car seller who posted an advertisement for sale of his car on OLX’s website.

According to police Salman son of Mohammed Ayyub resident of Bhairavagrh, on seeing an advertisement for selling a car on website of OLX; made a call to the phone number of seller of the car and as per his instruction he deposited Rs 2.80 lakh in his bank account.

After depositing the requisite amount- as was fixed for the deal- when Salaman contacted the advertiser again to inquire about the delivery of the car, the seller refused to deliver the car.

Not just this he even threatened the victim of dire consequences, posing himself a CISF official.

On the complaint of the victim Bahiravgarh police have registered an FIR against the unknown seller of the car under Section 420 of IPC and have started a probe into the alleged fraud.