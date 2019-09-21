Ujjain: EOW begins probe in Simhastha LED scam

Ujjain: A team of economic offence wing (EOW) officials reached the city and started probe in alleged LED scam for which local Congress leader Maya Trivedi lodged the complaint.

According to Trivedi during the Simhastha a deal was made to purchase LED lights for Rs 22 crore and during the purchase according to Trivedi units of LED lights worth Rs 4 crore, were received less, according to contract 11,330 units of lights were to be received but less were received.

The complaint in the matter was lodged in November 2017 with the Economic Offence Wing department and now the team of officials started investigation in the matter.

On Friday EOW officials along with heads of PWD department, MPEB, Energy Development Corporation, Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) started investigation and checked the stock physically. During the investigation plaintiff Maya Trivedi was also present.