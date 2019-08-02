Ujjain: ‘Ensure installation of water harvesting system in new colonies’ municipal commissioner

Ujjain: Mayor Meena Jonwal and municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal held a meeting of colonisers and consultants on Thursday and discussed water conservation in the city under Jal Shakti Abhiyan and Akshay Jal Sanchay Abhiyan. Addressing the meeting Jonwal said that each drop of water is precious and we have to conserve it.

Likewise Commissioner Pal advised to promote rain water harvesting during the meeting. The commissioner asked colonizers and consultants to keep the option for water harvesting mandatory to the owner of the plots sold by them.

During the meeting the colonizers assured mayor and the commissioner that they will extend full support to the civic body in water conservation. Addressing the meeting colonizer RB Pathak stated that over 500 water harvesting systems have been installed in different buildings by him.Similarly engineer Aniruddha Gupta, social worker Rajeev Rajeev Pahava and consultant Sanjay Trivedi also assured the civic body to extend their contribution in water conservation.

Achieve akshya jal sanchay drive target by Aug 31

Municipal commissioner Pal set a deadline for achieving the target for water harvesting. She said that under the Akshya Jal Sanchay drive set target must be achieved by the end of this month and the civic body employees shall install water harvesting systems at their homes till August 15, the employees were also instructed to submit report of installation to her otherwise the salaries will be withheld. The commissioner also asked the zonal officers and engineers ensure installation of water harvesting system in the zones.

Cowshed, treatment plant inspected

Commissioner Pal paid her visit top Kapila cowshed and village Sadaval located treatment plant on Thursday and gave necessary instructions to the concerned officials pertaining to fodder and medical assistance for the cows.

Development works inspected

Mayor Meena Jonwal inspected various developing projects across the city and took the stock of development. During her visit she inspected Gandharv pond, Jantar mantar garden and surrounding areas.