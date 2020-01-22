Ujjain: Encroachment removed from Kartik Mela area

Ujjain: Ujjain municipal corporation (UMC)’s team on Wednesday removed encroachments from Kartik Mela area after municipal commissioner’s instruction. Commissioner Rishi Garg assessed the ongoing construction work at the mela area and instructed the concerned officials to remove the encroachment in the area. The commissioner also inspected multi level parking and interacted with the concerned officials. The commissioner imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 on parking operator for lack of fire extinguisher at the premises. The commissioner also assessed sanitation arrangements at Freeganj, Agar Road, Biyabank square, Teliwada, Kanthal, Satigate and other areas of the city. After commissioner’s instruction the UMC team also removed encroachments from the area.

Mayor interacts students to give feedback tips

Mayor Meena Jonwal on Wednesday interacted with the students of Kalidas Montessori School and also the RD Gardi Medical College and gave them tips to maintain cleanliness in the city. She also gave tips to answers feedback questions which are to be asked by cleanliness survey team. Deputy commissioner Yogendra Patel, Bhavishya Khobragade and other concerned officials were present.

Slaughter houses to remain closed on Jan 26 and 30

City’s slaughter houses will remain closed on January 26 on account of observance of Republic Day and on January 30 on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary. The orders were issued by Urban Administration and development ministry of the state. Municipal commissioner Garg has instructed health inspectors to have close watch of slaughter houses for abiding the orders.

Disabled matrimonial introduction to be held today

Matrimonial introduction convention under Mukhya Mantri Kanya Vivah Sahayata scheme will be held on Thursday at Vikram Kirti Mandir located at Kothi Road. The programme will start from 11 am and will end on 4pm. Under this scheme, both the boy and girl will get Rs 50,000 separately.