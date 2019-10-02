Ujjain: Elderlies feted on International Senior Citizen Day

Ujjain: A district level programme was organised at Vikram Kriti Mandir premises on Tuesday on the occasion of International Citizen Day. Collector Shashank Mishra said that the identity cards will be issued to the senior citizens of the district.

The collector also made an appeal to the private shop keepers to allow special 15 percent discount to the senior citizens and display the information in the premises of the shop.

The collector felicitated 96 year old Madhukar Kadam who is a differently abled person and an inmate of Sevadham Ashram, along with other elderlies present in the event.

CEO zilla panchayat Nilesh Parikh, joint director CL Panthari, Sevadham Ashram founder Sudhir Goyal, Krishnmangalsingh Kulshreshtha and other prominent persons were present. The programme was conducted by Sudhir Goyal.