Ujjain: Dermatologist attempts suicide over domestic issues

Ujjain: A prominent dermatologist of the city Dr Suresh Samdhani sustained multiple injuries allegedly during his suicidal attempt here on Thursday evening.

According to information, Dr Samdhani who runs his clinic at RK Plaza, Freeganj and presently dealing with the patients from his Geeta Colony residence under Jiwajiganj police station circle in wake of Corona pandemic, was found unconscious at the backside of his residence under suspicious circumstances.

After some person informed Dial-100 about the case the police reached the spot. However, before that he was already carried to Gurunanak Hospital located at Ghaas Mandi, Freeganj.

According to sources Dr Samdhani has been keeping quite depressed owing to domestic disputes. He on Thursday at about 5.30 to 5.45 pm reached at the terrace of his residence and reportedly jumped from there. When people found him unconscious and his body in pool of blood, police was informed. A senior medical officer told Free Press that Dr Samdhani has attempted suicide and his condition was reported to be critical till 10.30 pm as he has suffered multiple injuries.