Ujjain: Delhi Public School principal Rekha Pillai dies in road mishap

On Monday, while driving through Dewas Road around 8am, her car rammed a tree and doctors at a private hospital pronounced her brought dead

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, January 16, 2023, 11:25 PM IST
article-image
REKHA PILLAI |
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Principal of Delhi Public School (DPS) Rekha Pillai was killed in a road accident on Monday. She was on way to school on Maksi Road from Indore when she lost control over the wheels owing to fog and crashed into a tree near Dhatrawada village.

She was rushed to a private hospital in a critical condition but could not be saved. Rekha (60) lived in Shiv Vatiak in Nipania area of Indore with her husband Shashidhar Pillai. She used to drive her car to and back from school.

On Monday, while driving through Dewas Road around 8am, her car rammed a tree and doctors at a private hospital pronounced her brought dead. The body was later taken to District Hospital for post-mortem.

Rekha Pillai is survived by her husband Shashidhar Pillai and a son, who work in Singapore. Sources claimed she had a driver Arun of Karondia village. Every evening Rekha used to drive to Indore and back of Ujjain next morning leaving Arun at his home. She had been DPS principal for five years.

Nagjhiri police handed over the body to the relatives after post-mortem.

article-image

