Ujjain: ‘Defibrillator machine must in temple complex, Mahakal Lok’   

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the rising cases of cardiac arrest, a city cardiologist has stressed on the need for a defibrillator machine and trained staff at Mahakaleshwar Temple complex and Shri Mahakal Lok to handle medical emergencies.

Cardiologist Prof Dr Vijay Garg talking to Free Press said for the past few months, sudden deaths due to heart attack among the youth have increased and in our city too, about 1 to 2 persons die of cardiac issues every day.

Now in Mahakal, 50,000 to 1 lakh people are visiting every day and so in case of any medical emergency trained staff and defibrillator machine will come handy. The staff present at the temple complex and Mahaklal Lok should be given training in Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and cardiac massage.

During a cardiac emergency the first 10 minutes are crucial and training police personnel and staff deployed there in handling such a situation will be life saver as a medical professional may take at least some time to attend to the patient, he said.

Garg further said it has become necessary to install a defibrillator machine at all major airports of the country which see a lot of traffic and in gyms and multi-storey buildings in Mumbai.

He said that heart massage (CPR) training should be given to all the police, higher secondary children, bank employees, Kothi Palace staffers in Ujjain district.

Recently, a young man suffered a heart attack while exercising in Mumbai’s gym. He was revived after giving shock by defibrillator machine and thereafter was rushed to the hospital. He underwent angioplasty in the hospital and went home after recovering in the evening. Recently, a young industrialist died in Indore while exercising in the gym where such a device was not present.