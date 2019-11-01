Ujjain: Cultural Prog held to mark 64th State Foundation Day

Ujjain: Series of progammes were organised on the occasion of State Foundation Day on Friday.

The main programme was organised at Kalidas Muktakashi Manch where divisional commissioner Ajeet Kumar unfurled the national flag and readout CM Kamalnath’s message. On this occasion school girls presented beautiful cultural programmes.

Religious heads feted: Religious heads of the city were felicitated by commissioner Ajeet Kumar. The commissioner also administered oaths to work together for entire development of the state. The commissioner also felicitated the leading farmers and players of the city.

MLA Mahesh Parmar, Paras Jain , Mohan Yadav, Bahadursingh Chouhan, mayor Meena Jonwal, Zila panchayat president Karan Kumariya, IG Rakesh Gupta, DIG Anil Sharma, collector Shashank Mishra, SP Sachin Atulkar, district sessions judge SKP Kulkarni, additional commissioner PS Chouhan, Hindu saint Shantiswarupanand, Umeshnath Maharaj, Awadheshpuriji, father Manoj VG, shahar kazi Khalikurrehaman, Manohar Bairagi, Vivek Gupta, municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal and other officials were present.

Saplings planted: Lady wing members of Kalam Sarvdharm social welfare society planted saplings in the premises of Vikram University. The girls also took oath to make the city green. According to organisation head Sameer Khan Bhawna Suryavanshi, Ayesha Khan, Nandini Wig, Neha Kuril and Ekta Malhar were present.