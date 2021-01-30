Ujjain: Court orders insurance firm to pay claim of Rs 75L to soldier’s kin

Ujjain: In a first for the city the Lok Adalat on Saturday ordered an insurance firm to pay Rs75 lakh as death claim to the kin of a soldier of Indian Army.

District and sessions judge Narendra Pratap Singh informed that Indian Army soldier Raju Verma lost his life in a road accident. The wife and family members of deceased soldier filed a suit for death claim in district court. The court sanctioned the claim amount of Rs 75 lakh.

New India Insurance Company regional manager DK Gupta and divisional manager Arun Kewaliya confirmed that the cheque of the claim amount has been handed over to the deceased’s wife.