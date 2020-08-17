Ujjain: Congress workers show black flag to Scindia's ride in Ujjain; Over a dozen held

Saffron turned Jyotiraditya Scindia visited Ujjain situated Mahakal Temple for the first time post his shift from Congress to BJP. Irked Congressmen showed black flags in protest to his visit. In this row, more than a dozen Congressmen were taken into custody from the Kanthal Square

Jyotiraditya Scindia came to Ujjain to visit Baba Mahakal's ride. He will also meet many of his supporters and MP including cabinet minister Mohan Yadav at his residence. Congressmen had already set the roadmap for Scindia's protest, where a dozen Congress leaders including former Chairman Azad Yadav shouted slogans at the Kanthal crossroads where the Chimanganj and Kotwali police held more than one dozen Congress leaders.

BJP national leader Uma Bharti also visited Ujjain on Monday to seek the blessings of Lord Mahakal. "I am not well still I wanted to visit Mahakal. I feel blessed now," said the national leader.