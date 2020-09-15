Ujjain: Congress to launch protest against heavy bills of hospitals, school fee, other problems

Ujjain: District Congress Committee organised a meeting on Tuesday at its office at Kshirsagar. Congress spokesperson Vivek Soni told that in the leadership of district Congress committee head Mahesh Soni a meeting was convened which was attended by all office bearers and leaders. The members unanimously agreed to start phase wise agitation against the civic problems like heavy bills of hospitals, unjustified fee being charged by school managements other problems of the city dwellers.

The members told that amid all problems which are being faced by commoners, MLAs and Member of Parliament kept mum. They did not take any action to resolve the problems of the city dwellers. The party members told that soon phase wise agitation will start. On this occasion Azad Yadav, Ravi Rai, Jitendra Goyal, Ravi Bhadoriya, Mukesh Bhati, Vijay Yadav, Varun Sharma, Ashok Udaywal, Ramesh Parihar, Rajkumar Kerol, Mujeeb Qureshi, Amit Sharma, Prateek Jain, Rahul Gehlot, Manish Gome, and other members were present.