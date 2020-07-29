Ujjain: Collector suspends Bhairavgarh jail doctor for negligence after 8 inmates test positive

Ujjain District Collector Ashish Singh, who had arrived at the Bhairavgarh jail to oversee the arrangements after eight inmates tested positive for COVID-19, suspended jail doctor Neelam David for negligence. Singh instructed the jail administration to keep inmates with COVID-19 symptoms at a separate facility.

The Collector arrived at the Bhairavgarh jail at 11:00 AM today (Wednesday). He inspected the health of coronavirus positive patients and the suspected ones. The Collector also went in the isolation ward and interacted with the COVID-19 positive patients.

During his inspection, the Collector found that the doctor posted in the jail, Neelam David, was negligent and did not come to the jail regularly. Whenever the doctor came, she asked the paramedical staff to work instead of doing it herself. She used to constantly defy the orders of the jail superintendent. Expressing displeasure over this, the Collector directed to take action against Dr Neelam.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 628 new coronavirus cases, 170 of them in Bhopal, taking the infection count in the state to 29,217, health department officials said.

With ten more people succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll went up to 830, the officials said.

The health officials said there are 3,226 active containment zones in the state at present.

MP's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 29,217, new cases 628, active cases 8,044, deaths 830, discharged 20,343, number of tested people so far 7,24,673.

(With PTI inputs)