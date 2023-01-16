Ujjain: Collector reviews preparations of ‘Khelo India’ competitions

Khelo India Games logo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Khelo India competition, national-level competitions of Yoga and Mallkhamb will be held in Ujjain city in February. The yoga competition will be held from February 1 to 3 at Madhav Seva Nyas Arena. The Mallkhamb competition will be held from February 6 to 10.

Competitors from different states will participate in the national-level competition. Collector Asheesh Singh reviewed preparations for the competitions in TL meeting on Monday. Field areas were made for officers and they were given the responsibility of coordination. Sports Officer OP Harod will hold a meeting in this regard on January 19 at Madhav Seva Nyas or Saraswati Shishu Mandir Ground.

For the promotion of the competition, the Ujjain Municipal Corporation has been directed to put up hoardings and banners at various places and district education officer has been asked to make tableaux on the Khelo India theme and keep the theme of the cultural programme in the tableau of January 26

Read Also Ujjain: Delhi Public School principal Rekha Pillai dies in road mishap

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)