Ujjain: CM inaugurates ABVP’s new office

Ujjain: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday during his visit to the city cut the ribbon of new built office of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) to inaugurate it. In his inaugural speech Chouhan termed the office building to be a mile stone in building of the nation. Reminiscing about his student life Chouhan said that he owes his good deeds to ABVP. Underlining the recent ordinance about religious freedom he said that, the new ordinance will provide more security and social safety to women. He said that during his student life when he was also a member of the ABVP and the organisation had a one-room office. Dr Mohan Yadav in his address also gave credit the ABVP to develop leadership quality in a student.

RSS VP praises students’ wing members

RSS vice president Dattatrey Hosbale in his address praising ABVP workers told that the ABVP members presently are rendering their services for betterment of every human being regardless of sect or religion.

Inaugurates library

CM Chouhan also inaugurated the library of the ABVP office. The CM also felicitated engineers and architects for their contribution in construction of the new building. On this occasion minister OM Prakash Saklecha, Kamlesh Patel, member of parliament Anil Firojia and other public representatives were also present.