Ujjain: Classical music is a sure way to bring one's mind to peace, says Dr Kiran Seth

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Perseverance and concentration are important to achieve anything in life. And a sure shot way to bring your mind to peace and to concentrate is to inculcate classical music in your daily life.

Grand mansions, swanky cars and other fashionable items only bring momentary happiness. However, only when art, especially classical art, dance and music are made a regular part of our lives do we attain real happiness.

These thoughts were expressed by Dr Kiran Seth, the founder of SPIC MACAY. He left the students of Bharatiya College into deep thoughts with these ideas, here on Wednesday. To sensitize the youth towards Indian music and culture, and to encourage the use of cycles, Dr Seth is currently on a cycle tour across the country. While addressing university students during his stop at Ujjain, Dr Seth asked the students to cycle as often as possible so that our environment remains protected. It is very important to trust the process and to keep patience. These are the two magical mantras that will help excel in life.

Pankaj Agrawal, SPICMACAY Ujjain coordinator and his wife were also present on this occasion. Dr Seth was welcomed by college director Amrita Kulshreshtha, academic director Dr Girish Pandya and principal Dr Nilam Mahadeek. The anchoring for the programme was done by Priyanshi Bodana while Dr Rehana Sheikh presented the vote of thanks.

In the afternoon, Padma Shri Dr Kiran Seth addressed MIT and MITM (situated on Dewas road) students. He was introduced by Dr Vivek Bansod while JN Vyas, director MITM presented the vote of thanks.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 10:17 AM IST