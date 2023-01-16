e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainUjjain: Chinese manjha remains a threat to commuter’s life

Ujjain: Chinese manjha remains a threat to commuter’s life

On Sunday, fingers of Chintaman Ganesh temple priest Ishwar Guru were snapped by Chinese manjha when he was on way to city on a two-wheeler from temple vial Inner Ring Road

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, January 16, 2023, 11:38 PM IST
article-image
UMC has tied wire on Hariphatak over bridge so as to avoid accidents due to Chinese manjha | FP Photo
Follow us on

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Despite ban, Chinese manjha was used indiscreetly for kite flying on Makar Sankranti. The police made all efforts to curb the practice. Cops launched search operation, reached roofs of the houses to check manjha but failed to deter the law-breakers.

On Sunday, fingers of Chintaman Ganesh temple priest Ishwar Guru were snapped by Chinese manjha when he was on way to city on a two-wheeler from temple vial Inner Ring Road.

While driving to city Chinese manjha of a kite suddenly got wrapped on priest’s neck. He managed to stop the vehicle in time. However, while trying to get rid of the Chinese manjha, he suffered cuts in fingers that required at least five stitches.

Last year, a 21-year-old girl had died owing to Chinese manjha. This time too, more than half-a-dozen people, including a 6-year-old girl, a soldier and BJP’s office secretary have been injured.

Read Also
Ujjain: Students’ issues to be discussed at ‘Chhatra Mahakumbh’
article-image

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: Procession taken out on the eve of ‘Akhand Ramayana’ recitation

Ujjain: Procession taken out on the eve of ‘Akhand Ramayana’ recitation

Ujjain: Rotarian Hank from USA exhorts social workers to work for uplift of schools

Ujjain: Rotarian Hank from USA exhorts social workers to work for uplift of schools

Ujjain: American experts in city for plastic surgery camp at RD Gardi Medical College

Ujjain: American experts in city for plastic surgery camp at RD Gardi Medical College

Ujjain: ‘Akhil Bharatiya Samhita Sevak Samman’ for Ayurveda College teacher Dr Ramteerth Sharma

Ujjain: ‘Akhil Bharatiya Samhita Sevak Samman’ for Ayurveda College teacher Dr Ramteerth Sharma

Ujjain: Swaminarayn Sampradaya’s eye hospital at Hasampura to be dedicated soon

Ujjain: Swaminarayn Sampradaya’s eye hospital at Hasampura to be dedicated soon