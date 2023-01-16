Ujjain: Chinese manjha remains a threat to commuter’s life

UMC has tied wire on Hariphatak over bridge so as to avoid accidents due to Chinese manjha | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Despite ban, Chinese manjha was used indiscreetly for kite flying on Makar Sankranti. The police made all efforts to curb the practice. Cops launched search operation, reached roofs of the houses to check manjha but failed to deter the law-breakers.

On Sunday, fingers of Chintaman Ganesh temple priest Ishwar Guru were snapped by Chinese manjha when he was on way to city on a two-wheeler from temple vial Inner Ring Road.

While driving to city Chinese manjha of a kite suddenly got wrapped on priest’s neck. He managed to stop the vehicle in time. However, while trying to get rid of the Chinese manjha, he suffered cuts in fingers that required at least five stitches.

Last year, a 21-year-old girl had died owing to Chinese manjha. This time too, more than half-a-dozen people, including a 6-year-old girl, a soldier and BJP’s office secretary have been injured.

