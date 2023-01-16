Ujjain: Students’ issues to be discussed at ‘Chhatra Mahakumbh’

The ABVP office-bearers address a press conference in Ujjain on Sunday. | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Various issues related to higher secondary school, college and university level students, conducting student union’s election, better implementation of National Education Policy, arbitrary tuition fees recovered by private educational institutions, etc, will be discussed during the ‘Chhatra Sammelan’ to be organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Addressing a joint press conference at ABVP’s headquarters at Rishi Nagar Extension, here on Sunday, organisation’s office-bearers Ritik Nagar, Gourav Bendwal and Sakshi Yadav said that district level Chhatra Sammelan are being organised in 17 districts of Malwa unit from January 17 to January 31 and about 85,000 are likely to participate in them. They informed three such conventions will be organised in Ujjain region’s units to mark the 75th foundation year of the ABVP. Rallies and open sessions will be held during these Chhatra Sammelan.

