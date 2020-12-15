Ujjain: 'Chhingu don' demands Rs 5L from cloth merchant

Ujjain: Goons allegedly threatened a cloth merchant on Tuesday in VD Cloth Market. According to police Vijay Kumar Bhatiya is a cloth merchant who he runs his shop at VD Cloth Market. Vijay lodged a complaint against goons alleging that 3 goons turned up at his shop on Tuesday and one of them threatened him saying “I am don Jitu Bundela’s son- Chhingu, keep Rs 5 lakh ready or be ready to face bullets.” After threatening Vijay they left in their bikes. Kotwali police on the basis of Bhatiya statement and CCTV footages registered an FIR against Chhingu Bundela and his aide under sections 323,294 and 34. A probe is underway.