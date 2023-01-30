Ujjain: Charitable eye hospital inaugurated

The inauguration of eye hospital in progress in Hasampura in Ujjain on Monday. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Shiv Gyan Motilal Charitable Eye Hospital built at Hasampura at a cost of Rs 15 crore virtually here on Monday. The Chief Minister of the state Shivraj Singh Chouhan also participated in the programme through video conference. The chief guest of the programme was Rakesh Prasad Maharaj, Gadipati of Swaminarayan Sanstha of Vadtaldham.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a virtual address on the occasion of the inauguration of the hospital that today is the 75th death anniversary of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. He has established non-violence all over the world. Ujjain has always been the centre of faith for the faithful devotees of the country. 'Kalgarna' used to be done here. All the temples here have been the centre of attraction for the whole world. Mahakal Lok is giving new momentum to the grandeur and faith of Ujjain. It is a matter of joy for all of us that today a charitable eye hospital is going to be inaugurated in a religious city like Ujjain. Minister Shah said that in this hospital, treatment of cataracts, retinas and other eye-related diseases will be done by state-of-the-art machines and experienced doctors.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said through video conference that he expresses gratitude to Swaminarayan Sanstha for starting an eye hospital in Hasampura. Vadtal-based Shree Swaminarayan Sanstha had organised eye camps in Ujjain in the last Simhastha Fair. Earlier a temple was to be built here, but for the people's benefit, it was thought of building an eye hospital here.

Mahant Balayogi Umeshnath Maharaj of Valmiki Dham, Mahant Ramnath Maharaj of Bhartrihari cave, higher education minister Mohan Yadav, MP Anil Firojia, vice-president of MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad Vibhash Upadhyay, Makhan Singh Chauhan chairman of MP Pilgrimage Development Council and Mayor Mukesh Tatwal were present as special guests in the programme.

The guests were welcomed and honoured by Kamlesh Bhatt. It was informed in the programme that eye disease treatment and surgery will be done in the said eye hospital at very nominal charges. The said hospital has 50 beds and state-of-the-art machines have been installed here. Modular OT is made here. All diseases of the eyes will be diagnosed here. In the coming time, free eye check-up camps will be organized in rural and urban areas and cooperation will be given to the public.

