Ujjain: ‘Change of ideas is very important for environmental protection’

Ujjain: “Our conservative ideas are pushing us towards making the environment polluted. We have to change our thoughts and join those who are saving the environment. The only better option is to save the plants so that we will be able to take pure oxygen in the future, otherwise we will have to buy oxygen in bottles to get the breath. It has become very important to protect plants by making them friendly.”

These views were expressed by environmentalist and professor of botany Dr Harish Vyas in a lecture organised on the topic ‘Our plants are our friends’ at the Bhartiya College. He said that the problem of pollution in Delhi is not only of Delhi, but of the whole country. In order to avoid such a situation in our own city, we have to bring awareness about the environment. Environmental pollution is a concern for the whole world. There are three types of people in the society. One is who spreads pollution, others are those who see the environment being polluted and the third are those who are engaged in protecting the environment from being polluted. It is a matter of concern that the people who save from pollution are very few. We inadvertently make such mistakes which are harming the environment. Dr Vyas told the students easy ways to save the environment with audio-video system.

