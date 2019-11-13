Ujjain: Celebratory fire claims life of groom’s father

Ujjain: A wedding celebration turned into mourning when groom’s father died after being hit by celebratory fire in Jagoti village under Raghavi police station on Wednesday.

According to reports, a baraat of Vikram Singh’s son was being taken out when over-zealous family members including Vikram Singh (40) started firing in the air. One of the bullet hit Vikram and he collapsed with a thud. The procession came to a standstill, the band too fell silent. A few rushed a profusely bleeding Vikram to hospital where he succumbed to the injuries during the course of treatment.

Talking to Free Press ASP Antarsingh Kanesh said that the police were trying to ascertain as to whether it was a case of celebratory fire going astray or it was a well-planned murder.

Kanesh further said that statements of all relatives were being recorded and FIR would be registered after completing the investigation and receiving the postmortem report.