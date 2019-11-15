Ujjain: CAIT submits memo to MP against E-comm companies

Ujjain: Team CAIT unit of Ujjain division on Thursday submitted a memorandum on behalf of all retailers to MP Anil Firojia against autocratic behaviour of e-commerce companies. The members demanded to form a committee to ascertain as to how e-companies after big discounts, are running their business.

According to team members, retail business is being affected due to online shopping made by hundreds of customers. CAIT treasurer Niesh Bhatiya said that online shopping was not in the interest of the country. Vice-president Dilip Kisnani informed that due online shopping retail business, especially of Ujjain division was badly affected and local traders are struggling to earn living. Division head Mukaddas Sheikh also condemned big and lucrative discounts offered by the e-commerce companies.