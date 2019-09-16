Ujjain: Boxing coach stabbed by 4 over verbal spat

Ujjain: Four youth stabbed a boxing coach early morning on Sunday near Kanthal Square, over a verbal spat. Piyush (23) son of Jeevan Singh Raghuwanshi, resident of Desai Nagar, was having breakfast along with his friends Shubham and Sunny, when four youth identified as Golu Thakur resident of Dabripeetha, Monu Rao and Nikku residents of Mahakaleshwar

Temple area and Ayush reached there and started a verbal spat with Piyush as the latter refused to pay them Rs 500. Meanwhile, the accused started stabbing Piyush repeatedly and injured his lower body parts.

Piyush ran towards Central Kotwali police station, which is about 100 meter away from Kanthal Square. He was rushed to the Civil hospital by the locals. During treatment, one of the accused reportedly called on piyush’s mobile phone and threatened to finish him if he lodges an FIR.

The police registered an FIR under Section 341, 292, 327, 307, 329 and 34 of IPC against the four said accused, though they were out of police net till evening.

Sources informed that the accused were fruit vendors and their animosity with the victim is quite old. Both the parties have criminal antecedents too, sources added.