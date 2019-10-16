Ujjain: Body of architect recovered

Ujjain: The body of the architect, who had committed suicide by jumping into river at Triveni Ghat on Monday night, was recovered after a long span of over 40 hours.

According to Nanakheda police, body of Yuvraj Kourav was recovered after strenuous efforts of home guards and other professional swimmers on Wednesday afternoon. The police sent the body for postmortem. The reason behind the extreme step taken by the deceased is yet to be ascertained as no suicide note was recovered from the spot. The police launched probe into the matter.

On Monday night, Yuvraj Kourav committed suicide by jumping into the river at Triveni Ghat. On being informed, the police found his bike and footwear from the spot but his body could not be recovered. The police had launched the search operation.