Ujjain: BJYM takes out ‘Yuva Akrosh Rally’ on symbolic basis

Ujjain: District Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) took out ‘Yuva Akrosh Rally’ on Thursday with scores of its members under the leadership of district heads Amey Apte (urban unit) and CM Atul (rural unit). The rally was taken out from Tower to Shaheed Park in Freeganj area, and a memorandum addressed to the Governor condemning the state government for its anti farmers, youth and women’s policies was handed over to the administration.
Addressing the rally Member of Parliament Anil Firojia underlined the strength of youth of the state and warned the government to give them their rights.
BJYM state general secretary KP Jhala also condemned the state government for its fake promises made during election. Amey Apte in his speech said, ‘Youths knows to take their rights, do not underestimate youths’. CM Atul also addressed the rally.
Mayor Meena Jonwal, Ujjain Municipal Corporation president Sonu Gehlot, Iqbal Singh Gandhi, Suresh Giri also addressed the rally. During the rally Rajendra Jhalani, Om Agrawal, Vishal Rajoriya and Dhananjay Sharma and other party members were also present. The programme was conducted by BJYM district general secretary Yogesh Sangte.
BJYM leaders squabble as police object to rally: Heated talks were exchanged between BJYM district head Amey Apte and police officials for taking out the rally, as the BJYM did not take any prior permission for taking out the rally from the administration. The police officials raised objection on taking out rally because Section 144 Cr P C is already imposed in the city. During this, heated arguments were held between Apte and Madhav Nagar TI Rakesh Modi.
