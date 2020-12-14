Ujjain: BJP’s two-day Kisan Sammelan from Dec 15

Ujjain: Amid farmers’ protest in New Delhi, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP head Vishnudutt Sharma and Union minister Thawarchand Gehlot would inaugurate a two-day Kisan Sammelan at Samajik Nyay Parisar near Koyala Fatak on Tuesday. The BJP would organise similar kisan sammelans on Tuesday and Wednesday at over 100 places across the state.

Ahead of the Kisan Sammelan, state agriculture minister Kamal Patel, MP Anil Fiorjia, MLA Paras Jain, district BJP head Vivek Joshi, Bahadursingh Bormundla, Suresh Giri, Sanjay Agrawal, Sachin Saxena, Dinesh Jatwa, Amey Apte and other BJP leaders took stock of preparations and visited the venue.

BJP leaders alleged that Congress and other parties were in the habit of not only questioning decisions taken in nation’s interest by Central and state governments but also confuse the farmers. They said that farmers of the state and nation would give appropriate answer to such parties.

Training camp at Deendayal Mandal concludes

BJP’s training camp at Deendayal Mandal concluded on Tuesday. Higher education minister Dr Mohan Yadav, MP Anil Firojia, Dr Sanwar Patel, Sultansingh Shekhawat, Roop Pamnani and other local BJP leaders shared their views on national security and other subjects. The leaders also slammed the Congress and its policies and appreciated new reforms undertaken by the Union government. On this occasion, Paresh Kulkarni, Amit Shrivastava, Suresh Giri, Sachin Saxena and other party workers were present.