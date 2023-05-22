Ujjain: BJP working panel meets

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The working committee meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) city unit was held at Lokshakti Bhavan under the leadership of president Vivek Joshi on Sunday. BJP state general secretary Bhagwan Das Sabnani was present in the meeting. He said that the party is in an election mode, where the work, achievements and schemes done by the Union government and the state government must be discussed among common people. He exhorted all to enter the field with full force.

Addressing the meet, higher education minister Mohan Yadav said that the journey that our party started from 1951, the ideology on which we walked, the issues on which we keep fighting today, have been resolved under the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP’s Central Parliamentary Board and Central Election Committee (CEC) member Satyanarayan Jatia said that a special campaign is being launched from May 30 on completion of 9 years of PM Modi’s government, in which participation of party workers, office-bearers and people's representatives will be necessary. MP Anil Firojia said that many historic works have been done during PM Modi’s 9-year rule which the previous governments never achieved. He has done the work of raising the standard of living of the masses. City general secretary Vishal Rajoria conducted the meeting while vice-president Jagdish Panchal proposed a vote of thanks.

