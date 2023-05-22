 Ujjain: BJP working panel meets
e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainUjjain: BJP working panel meets

Ujjain: BJP working panel meets

MP Anil Firojia said that many historic works have been done during PM Modi’s 9-year rule which the previous governments never achieved.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 22, 2023, 09:33 AM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The working committee meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) city unit was held at Lokshakti Bhavan under the leadership of president Vivek Joshi on Sunday. BJP state general secretary Bhagwan Das Sabnani was present in the meeting. He said that the party is in an election mode, where the work, achievements and schemes done by the Union government and the state government must be discussed among common people. He exhorted all to enter the field with full force.

Addressing the meet, higher education minister Mohan Yadav said that the journey that our party started from 1951, the ideology on which we walked, the issues on which we keep fighting today, have been resolved under the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

BJP’s Central Parliamentary Board and Central Election Committee (CEC) member Satyanarayan Jatia said that a special campaign is being launched from May 30 on completion of 9 years of PM Modi’s government, in which participation of party workers, office-bearers and people's representatives will be necessary. MP Anil Firojia said that many historic works have been done during PM Modi’s 9-year rule which the previous governments never achieved. He has done the work of raising the standard of living of the masses. City general secretary Vishal Rajoria conducted the meeting while vice-president Jagdish Panchal proposed a vote of thanks.

Read Also
Ujjain: ABAP ultimatum over Kshipra contamination
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: ‘Chunri’ offered to Chandrabhaga river

Ujjain: ‘Chunri’ offered to Chandrabhaga river

PRE-MONSOON TRAILER: Gusty winds uproot trees, bend electric poles

PRE-MONSOON TRAILER: Gusty winds uproot trees, bend electric poles

Ujjian: PSC prelims held amid heavy security

Ujjian: PSC prelims held amid heavy security

Ujjain: BJP working panel meets

Ujjain: BJP working panel meets

Ujjain: ‘Shramdaan’ begins for Kshipra cleansing

Ujjain: ‘Shramdaan’ begins for Kshipra cleansing