 Shocker! Man Stabbed To Death In Ujjain While Returning Home Late Night; Goons Flee After Fatal Attack
Shocker! Man Stabbed To Death In Ujjain While Returning Home Late Night; Goons Flee After Fatal Attack

Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was allegedly stabbed to death by a band of goons in the holy city of Ujjain. The incident took place when the man was on his way to his home on Monday night. The youth was rounded up by a band of men and was stabbed several times. A knife was stabbed through his neck which turned out to be fatal.

The attackers fled the scene and left the man on the road. Onlookers saw his condition and took him to the hospital. The man succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead on arrival. The attackers have not been identified yet, police has registered a case and investigations have begun.

According to information, the youth, identified as Bablu alias Abdul Sheikh a resident of Kesarpura, was on his way to his residence on Monday night. At around 8:30 in the night, a band of goons rounded him up and started thrashing him. They went a step ahead when they started stabbing him all over his body. One of the goons stabbed a knife through his neck which proved to be fatal. Sources say that Sheikh's body had a dozen stab markings.

The attackers fled the scene after committing the crime. Onlookers saw Bablu lying on the road and took him to the hospital as soon as possible. Bablu succumbed to his injuries on his way to the hospital. He was declared dead on arrival.

