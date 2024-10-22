Shocker! Man Stabbed To Death In Ujjain While Returning Home Late Night; Goons Flee After Fatal Attack

Representative pic

According to information, the youth, identified as Bablu alias Abdul Sheikh a resident of Kesarpura, was on his way to his residence on Monday night. At around 8:30 in the night, a band of goons rounded him up and started thrashing him. They went a step ahead when they started stabbing him all over his body. One of the goons stabbed a knife through his neck which proved to be fatal. Sources say that Sheikh's body had a dozen stab markings.

The attackers fled the scene after committing the crime. Onlookers saw Bablu lying on the road and took him to the hospital as soon as possible. Bablu succumbed to his injuries on his way to the hospital. He was declared dead on arrival.