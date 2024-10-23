IPS Santosh Singh Is The New Police Commissioner Of Indore; Rakesh Gupta Made CM Mohan Yadav's OSD | FP Photo

Indore/Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): IPS Santosh Singh, Batch 2000, has been appointed as the new Police Commissioner of Indore, replacing Rakesh Gupta. Madhya Pradesh government announced the transfer of seven IPS officers late Tuesday night, with a significant reshuffle in Indore. Rakesh Gupta, who was the former Police Commissioner of Indore has been made the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Before this, Santosh Singh served as the Inspector General (IG) of Ujjain Zone. About eight years ago, he was the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Indore, where he handled city affairs. Now, he will take charge as the city's fourth Police Commissioner.

This move was part of a series of administrative reshuffles, with orders issued by the Home Department around 1 a.m. on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

MP CM Mohan Yadav's new OSD Rakesh Gupta |

CM’s former OSD to retire

In Madhya Pradesh, seven IPS officers were transferred late Tuesday night. According to an order issued by the Home Department at 1 a.m., the Chief Minister's OSD (Officer on Special Duty) has been replaced. Indore Police Commissioner Rakesh Gupta has been appointed as the new OSD to the Chief Minister. The current OSD, Rajesh Hingankar, is set to retire on October 31. Rajesh Hingankar was appointed as the OSD to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on February 19, 2024.