 IPS Santosh Singh Is The New Police Commissioner Of Indore; Rakesh Gupta Made CM Mohan Yadav's OSD
e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainIPS Santosh Singh Is The New Police Commissioner Of Indore; Rakesh Gupta Made CM Mohan Yadav's OSD

IPS Santosh Singh Is The New Police Commissioner Of Indore; Rakesh Gupta Made CM Mohan Yadav's OSD

Madhya Pradesh government announced the transfer of seven IPS officers late Tuesday night, with a significant reshuffle in Indore.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 09:04 AM IST
article-image
IPS Santosh Singh Is The New Police Commissioner Of Indore; Rakesh Gupta Made CM Mohan Yadav's OSD | FP Photo

Indore/Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): IPS Santosh Singh, Batch 2000, has been appointed as the new Police Commissioner of Indore, replacing Rakesh Gupta. Madhya Pradesh government announced the transfer of seven IPS officers late Tuesday night, with a significant reshuffle in Indore. Rakesh Gupta, who was the former Police Commissioner of Indore has been made the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Before this, Santosh Singh served as the Inspector General (IG) of Ujjain Zone. About eight years ago, he was the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Indore, where he handled city affairs. Now, he will take charge as the city's fourth Police Commissioner.

This move was part of a series of administrative reshuffles, with orders issued by the Home Department around 1 a.m. on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

MP CM Mohan Yadav's new OSD Rakesh Gupta

MP CM Mohan Yadav's new OSD Rakesh Gupta |

CM’s former OSD to retire

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Elections 2024: MVA Finalises Seat-Sharing For Crucial Polls; Congress To Contest On Maximum Seats, Says Report
Maharashtra Elections 2024: MVA Finalises Seat-Sharing For Crucial Polls; Congress To Contest On Maximum Seats, Says Report
Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Again: Al-Nassr Star's Investment Into Health & Fitness Firm Bioniq Rockets Brand Value To ₹690 Crore
Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Again: Al-Nassr Star's Investment Into Health & Fitness Firm Bioniq Rockets Brand Value To ₹690 Crore
NBA History! LeBron & Bronny James Officially Become The First Father-Son To Play Together In Regular Season; Video
NBA History! LeBron & Bronny James Officially Become The First Father-Son To Play Together In Regular Season; Video
'Tearing Apart A Classic': Pakistani Actor Adnan Siddiqui SLAMS Kriti Sanon's Song Akhiyaan De Kol From Do Patti, Calls It 'Sordid Ripoff'
'Tearing Apart A Classic': Pakistani Actor Adnan Siddiqui SLAMS Kriti Sanon's Song Akhiyaan De Kol From Do Patti, Calls It 'Sordid Ripoff'

In Madhya Pradesh, seven IPS officers were transferred late Tuesday night. According to an order issued by the Home Department at 1 a.m., the Chief Minister's OSD (Officer on Special Duty) has been replaced. Indore Police Commissioner Rakesh Gupta has been appointed as the new OSD to the Chief Minister. The current OSD, Rajesh Hingankar, is set to retire on October 31. Rajesh Hingankar was appointed as the OSD to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on February 19, 2024.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP October 23 Weather Updates: Indore, Bhopal To Witness Sunny Day; Expect Rainfall In Eastern...

MP October 23 Weather Updates: Indore, Bhopal To Witness Sunny Day; Expect Rainfall In Eastern...

Madhya Pradesh Government Plans Financial Assistance To Pregnant Minor Rape Victims And Their...

Madhya Pradesh Government Plans Financial Assistance To Pregnant Minor Rape Victims And Their...

IPS Santosh Singh Is The New Police Commissioner Of Indore; Rakesh Gupta Made CM Mohan Yadav's OSD

IPS Santosh Singh Is The New Police Commissioner Of Indore; Rakesh Gupta Made CM Mohan Yadav's OSD

Shocker! Man Stabbed To Death In Ujjain While Returning Home Late Night; Goons Flee After Fatal...

Shocker! Man Stabbed To Death In Ujjain While Returning Home Late Night; Goons Flee After Fatal...

Madhya Pradesh: Duty Doctor Manhandled At Government Hospital

Madhya Pradesh: Duty Doctor Manhandled At Government Hospital