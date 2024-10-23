MP October 23 Weather Updates: Indore, Bhopal To Witness Sunny Day; Expect Rainfall In Eastern Districts From October 25

MP October 23 Weather Updates: Indore, Bhopal To Witness Sunny Day; Eastern Districts To Drench Further From October 25 | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is experiencing three different weather conditions - bright sun, rainfall and chilly night - simultaneously in the autumn season. Similar weather is expected to prevail more days.

Weather expected on Wednesday

Sun shine: The sun will be bright in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain and other districts.

No rain or thunderstorm: There will be no rain or thunderstorm anywhere in Madhya Pradesh.

What do meteorologists say?

According to the IMD Bhopal, there is no possibility of rain in the next 24 hours. A system is active in the Bay of Bengal. Its effect can be seen from October 25. However, in the districts of the eastern part, there may be thunderstorms and cloudy conditions.

At present, there is an effect of 3 systems in the state. Due to the low pressure area and cyclonic circulation system, rain has been continuing in the southern part of the state for the last 8 days. It rained in many districts on Tuesday as well. About 2.75 inches of water fell in Khandwa. As soon as it was evening in Indore, Alirajpur also got wet.

Pachmarhi the coolest

Madhya Pradesh's hill station Pachmarhi is experiencing cold days and nights. The night temperature here is less than 17 degrees Celsius. Similar weather is expected to continue in future as well.

Low pressure area is active in the Bay of Bengal. At the same time, 3 cyclonic circulation systems are active in the western, southern and eastern parts of the country. The effect of one of these cyclonic circulations is being seen in the western-southern part of MP.

Temperature records

The night temperature in most cities is less than 20 degrees. These include Jabalpur, Khajuraho, Pachmarhi, Mandla, Naugaon, Rewa, Tikamgarh, Umaria, Malajkhand, Raisen. The temperature in Pachmarhi is the lowest below 17 degrees.

However, the effect of heat is also being seen in many cities during the day. On Tuesday, the mercury in Khajuraho was 36.8 degrees, in Gwalior-Guna it was above 35 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperature in Pachmarhi was 27.6 degrees.