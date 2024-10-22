 Madhya Pradesh: Duty Doctor Manhandled At Government Hospital
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 09:32 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The family members who came to get a child treated beat up Dr Abubakar Gauri, who was on duty in the PICU of Government Charak Hospital here on late Sunday. They also allegedly broke his mobile. Later, the assaulters reached the Central Kotwali police station at around 2.30 am.

They came till the gate and told the incident to the police but a complaint was not made against anyone nor an application was given. Head constable Satish Vasnik said that after reaching the hospital, the statement of Dr Gauri was recorded.

He has said that two persons beat him up, in which the name of one person has come forward as Monu Borwal, a resident of Bagpura. Dr Gauri’s statement has been taken who said that he will file a report after discussion with the civil surgeon.

 According to civil surgeon Dr Ajay Diwakar, they have received information about assault on Dr Gauri who was on duty in PICU. They are asking Dr Gauri’s side in the matter.

After investigation, a decision will be taken on what further action is to be taken against the concerned person, he said. Meanwhile, sources said that there are no CCTV cameras in the PICU of Charak Hospital.

There are cameras on the premises outside the ward but they are switched off. The incident of the dispute and assault by the patient’s family with Dr Gauri is said to be not recorded in the camera.

