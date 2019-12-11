Ujjain: BJP workers to gherao Smart City office today

Ujjain: In the name of smart city, the Tata Company is doing random work in the entire city ignoring the rules. Under its protest, the BJP workers will stage a demonstration at the office of Smart City on Wednesday.

According to media in-charge Sachin Saxena, in the name of Smart City in Ujjain, from the very beginning, the Tata Company has acted in an arbitrary manner by keeping the rules at bay, which is becoming synonymous with inconvenience to the public.

For this, the Smart City office at Kothi will be ghearaoed at 3 pm under the leadership of MLA Mohan Yadav. BJP workers will gather at the MLA office in Freeganj and will proceed in a rally form at the Smart City office in the form of rally.