Ujjain: BJP workers celebrate formation of party govt in Maha

Ujjain: To mark the formation of the BJP government in Maharashtra and swearing-in ceremony of Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister again, the victory festival was celebrated by the BJP by organising fireworks and sweets distribution programmes at Lokshakti office on Saturday evening. Member of Parliament Anil Ferojia, district (urban) president Vivek Joshi and officials and workers were present.

Admin should take care of protocol arrangement: Joshi

BJP district (urban) president Vivek Joshi demanded that the newly-constructed Taran Pushkar (swimming pool) should be named after former PM late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and proper protocol arrangements should also be made by the administration during the dedication programme. Accordinpg to media in-charge Sachin Saxena, the newly-constructed Olympics size swimming and pids Pool (Taran Pushkar) by Ujjain Smart City Company and Municipal Corporation is going to be dedicated on Sunday at 1 pm.