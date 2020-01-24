Ujjain: BJP gherao Collectorate against declining law and order situation

Ujjain: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday staged a state-wide protest against the deteriorating condition of law and order in the state and discriminatory behaviour of the Congress government. In the city, hundreds of party workers under the aegis of urban and rural units of the party gheraoed the Collectorate and handed over a memorandum addressed to the Governor of state to collector Shashank Mishra. Heavy police force was deployed in the area. SP Sachin Atulkar himself monitored the proceedings.

Leaders alleged state government of nepotism and bad governance

Addressing the party workers, BJP state general secretary Banshilal Gurjar said that farmers were betrayed in the name of loan waiver and women were facing insecurity in the state. The criminals are prospering in the state while nepotism is at its peak, in the state, the leader told.

Gurjar also alleged the state government of marring the established good governance in the state established by the BJP lead government in the last 15 years. Addressing the party workers, Rajya Sabha member Satyanaryan Jatiya also expressed his views and praised Prime Minister Modi’s style of working to develop the country.

Joshi underlines nepotism in encroachment removal drive

District BJP head Vivek Joshi underlined nepotism in anti encroachment drive of the district administration, saying, “District administration over looked thousands of encroachments in Juna Somwariya, Begumbag, and areas of the city.” District rural head Bahadur Singh Bormudla also condemned the state government for its anti farmer policies.

THE ATTENDEES

Divisional organising secretary Jitendra Litoriya, MLA Bahadur Singh Chouhan, mayor Meena Jonwal, Rajpal Singh Sisodiya, Rodmal Rathore, Tejbahadur Singh Chouhan, Sultan Singh Shekhavat, Virendra Kavadiya, Sonu Gehlot, Om Jain, Amay Apte and other party workers were present. The agitation was conducted by district general secretary Suresh Giri and gratitude was expressed by Ashok Katariya.

THE ABSENTEES

Member of Parliament Anil Firojia and MLAs Paras Jain and Mohan Yadav were conspicuous due to their absence. Even, leader of opposition Gopal Bhargava and Indore MLA Ramesh Mendola were also supposed to lead the agitation, but they failed to turn-up in the city. Likewise, absence of other prominent BJP leaders Anil Jain Kaluheda, Rameshwar Dubey and Rakesh Agrawal also drew attention within the BJP fold as all of them are associated with building construction business. At the end of agitation, urban and rural units of the BJP handed over separate memorandum in which they listed out the names of those party workers against whom the administration has initiated action recently. Though the party had announced to issue a list of mafia active in the district so that the administration could launch against them, withdrew the same at the last moment. After the dispersal of agitators, a closed-door meeting of the BJP leaders and collector-SP was also held at the Brahaspati Bhavan.