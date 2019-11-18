Ujjain: BJP announces presidents for 25 blocks

Ujjain: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday announced election of presidents for mandal (block) units in the district.

Accordingly, names of president who have been elected for nine blocks of Ujjain city and chiefs for 16 blocks of rural were declared on Sunday night.

All the newly elected presidents are below 40 years of age.

According to divisional media incharge Sachin Saxena, Parvat Singh Jaat (Madhav Nagar Mandal), Paresh Kulkarni (Pt Deendayal Mandal), Rajkumar Banshiwal (Keshav Nagar Mandal), Vijay Chaudhari (Maharajwada Mandal), Digvijaya Singh (Daulatganj Mandal), Ajay Tiwari (Sarafa Mandal), Hemant Verma (Kartik Chowk Mandal), Jitendra Kumawat (Jiwajiganj Mandal) and Manish Chouhan (Vikramaditya Mandal) were declared presidents elect.

Likewise, for rural units, Arvind Singh (Tajpur Mandal), Vishram Singh Karada (Ghattiya Mandal), Narayan Bormundla (Paanbihar Mandal), Pravin Palotra (Tarana Nagar Mandal), Pappu Singh (Makron Mandal), Phool Singh Gurjar (Kanasia Mandal), Uma Pande (Mahidpur Mandal)m Teju Singh Chouhan (Jharda Mandal), Sandeep Vyas (Mahidpur Road Mandal), CM Atul (Nagda Mandal), Dinesh Jaat (Nagda Gramin Mandal), Chetan Sharma (Khachrod Nagar Mandal), Shyam Sharma (Barnagar Nagar Mandal), Indrapal Pandya (Ingoria Mandal), Kuldeep Singh (Kharsodkalan Mandal) and Ravishankar Verma (Ujjain Gramin Mandal) were declared presidents elect.