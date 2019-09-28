Ujjain: Bike rider killed, friend injured in accident

Ujjain: A bike rider died on the spot and his friend got seriously injured as an unknown vehicle hit their bike at Indore Unhel Road located Chitaman bypass road under Neelganga police station limits, on Thursday night.

According to police Karan (24) son of Ashok Prajapat resident of Urdupura and Rahul Sisodiya resident of Awantipura were returning from a restaurant in the meantime near village Jivankheda located on Indore Unhel Road, an unknown vehicle smashed their bike.

Consequently Karan died on the spot while his friend Rahul received serious head injuries. The police said that Karan was running a brick kiln while Rahul is an civil engineer.

On being informed the police rushed the injured to the hospital where he is under treatment while body of deceased was sent for postmortem. The police registered an FIR against unknown vehicle driver and started probe.