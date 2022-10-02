e-Paper Get App
Ujjain bags 'Best city in citizen participation' in Cleanliness Survey 2022

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 02, 2022, 12:45 AM IST
article-image
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain received the Best City in Maximum Citizen Participation Award in more than one lakh citizen participation category in Swachh Survekshan 2022 under the Swachh Bharat Mission on Saturday. The awards were announced in the presence of President Draupadi Murmu.

Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) Commissioner Anshul Gupta, Additional Commissioner Aditya Nagar, Deputy Commissioner Sanjesh Gupta received the award from Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Union minister of state for housing and urban development Kaushal Kishor and housing and urban development secretary Manoj Joshi.

In the Swachh Survekshan 2022, Ujjain got first place in Citizen Participation (Best City in Citizen Participation). It is also noteworthy that Ujjain achieved second position in its category in the state and 10th place in the country. The live telecast of the programme was organised at the UMC headquarters. 

Indore becomes cleanest city for 6th time in a row
article-image

